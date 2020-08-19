taglec.com · 1 hr ago
Taglec Hollow-Carved Pet ID Tags
$27 $30
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DN10off" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at taglec.com

Tips
  • Available in Bone or Rectangle (pictured).
Features
  • small measures 1.377" x .9"
  • large measures 1.57" x 1.02"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN10off"
  • Expires 8/19/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Pets taglec.com
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register