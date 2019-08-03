New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tag Vector II 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set
$90 $340
free shipping

Today only, Macy's offers the Tag Vector II 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set in Teal or Charcoal for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Includes a 28" hardside spinner suitcase, a 20" carry-ony hardside spinner suitcase, and an 18" duffle
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Macy's Tag Luggage
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register