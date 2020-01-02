Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tag Springfield III 5-Piece Luggage Set
$60 $240
free shipping

That's $180 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • available in Red or Blue
  • includes a 27" expandable spinner, 20" carry-on upright, duffle, travel tote, and travel kit
  • Expires 1/2/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
