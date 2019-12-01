Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 53 mins ago
Tag Springfield III 5-Piece Luggage Set
$50 $240
free shipping

That's $18 under our mention from July, $190 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • available in Red or Blue
  • includes a 27" expandable spinner, 20" carryon upright, duffle, travel tote, and dopp kit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Travel & Entertainment Macy's Tag Luggage
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register