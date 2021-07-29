Tag Riverside 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set for $130
Macy's · 39 mins ago
Tag Riverside 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set
$130 $400
free shipping

It's a savings of $270 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • In 3 colors (Grey pictured).
  • includes 20", 24" and 28" suitcases
  • retractable Push Button Handle
  • multi-directional 360° 8-wheel spinner system
  • Expires 8/5/2021
    Published 39 min ago
