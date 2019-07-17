New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tag Matrix 2.0 20" Hardside Expandable Carry-On
$50 $200
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tag Matrix 2.0 20" Hardside Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Grey pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • Need a bigger suitcase? The 24" and 28" models are available for the same price. (Scroll down and click on "View the collection" to see the additional sizes.)
Features
  • interior cross straps
  • telescoping handle
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/17/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Macy's Tag Luggage
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register