Macy's · 1 hr ago
$50 $200
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tag Matrix 2.0 20" Hardside Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Grey pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Need a bigger suitcase? The 24" and 28" models are available for the same price. (Scroll down and click on "View the collection" to see the additional sizes.)
- interior cross straps
- telescoping handle
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
Amazon · 3 days ago
Osprey Packs and Accessories at Amazon
up to 40% off
july 9, 2019, 3am
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Macy's · 1 day ago
Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Pebbled Messenger Bag
$30 $160
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Pebbled Messenger Bag in Black or Brown for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our May mention, $130 off list, and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- magnetic snap closure
- 52" adjustable shoulder strap
- three pockets
- card slots
Macy's · 10 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 23 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
