Macy's offers the Tag Matrix 2 20" Hardside Expandable Carry-On Spinner in several colors (Grey pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "SHOP" cuts that to. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $144 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less on Black Friday. It features a telescoping handle.Note: A 24" case is also available for, and a 28" forvia the same coupon, but we saw these sizes for $50 on Black Friday.