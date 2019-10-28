New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tag Legacy 4-Piece Luggage Set
$100 $300
free shipping

That's $200 off and a strong price for a 4-piece set with hardside uprights. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 26" upright
  • 20" upright
  • travel tote
  • travel kit
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/28/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Macy's Tag Luggage
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register