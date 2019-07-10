New
Macy's · 54 mins ago
$90 $300
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Tag Legacy 4-Piece Hardside Luggage Set in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention at $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. It includes 26" and 20" upright spinners, a travel tote, and travel kit. Buy Now
- 26" and 20" upright spinners
- travel tote
- travel kit
Amazon · 1 day ago
Osprey Packs and Accessories at Amazon
up to 40% off
july 9, 2019, 3am
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Macy's · 53 mins ago
Nautica Sea Tide 5-Piece Hardside Luggage Set
$150 $500
free shipping
Macy's offers the Nautica Sea Tide 5-Piece Hardside Luggage Set in Navy or Grey for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Black Friday mention at $350 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 28" and 20" upright spinner suitcases
- 24" wheeled duffel
- 22" duffel
- toiletry kit
Macy's · 20 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's · 24 mins ago
Men's Dress Shirts at Macy's
from $10
free shipping
Today only, Macy's discounts a selection of men's dress shirts with prices starting at $9.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of at least $35 and the best free shipping offer we've seen from Macy's in nearly a year. Shop Now
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
