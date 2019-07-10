New
Ends Today
Macy's · 54 mins ago
Tag Legacy 4-Piece Hardside Luggage Set
$90 $300
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Tag Legacy 4-Piece Hardside Luggage Set in several colors (Charcoal pictured) for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention at $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. It includes 26" and 20" upright spinners, a travel tote, and travel kit. Buy Now
Features
  • 26" and 20" upright spinners
  • travel tote
  • travel kit
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Macy's Tag Luggage
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register