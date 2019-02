Chain Reaction Cycles offers the Tacx Vortex Smart Trainer forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $119, outside of the mention below. It wirelessly connects to your computer, tablet, or smartphone, allowing you to train using online platforms like Zwift, TrainerRoad, or Tacx.Note that signing up for emails from Chain Reaction Cycles will yield a $10 off coupon that will drop the price further to $229.99.