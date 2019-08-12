- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Tactix Van Utility Storage Organizer for $99.97 with free shipping. That's $37 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.97. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Home Depot offers the Husky 27 " Rolling Tool Chest with Flip-up Pegboard in Black for $69. That's $60 off and tied with last month's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gladiator GearWall 24" Wire Shelf for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Hallowell 4-Foot Workbench Back and End Stop Kit from $79.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The starting price fell to $74.99. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Stanley 2-in-1 Mobile Work Center with Flat Top for $24.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
