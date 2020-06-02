New
$8 $40
$1 shipping
Save at least a buck on this mini tool. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Orders of 3 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- 3 modes: high-beam, low-beam, and strobe mode
- Rechargeable, or use 3 AA batteries
- Wall charger and car charger included
- Rechargeable battery included
- Zoom focus, waterproof, shockproof
Details
