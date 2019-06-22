New
That Daily Deal · 25 mins ago
$8 $40
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Tactical LED Rechargeable Flashlight in Black for $8.49 with free shipping. That's a savings of $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 22. Buy Now
Features
- water- and shock-proof
- high-beam, low-beam, and strobe modes
- wall and car chargers included
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/22/2019
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Everyday Home Wireless LED Security Light
$10 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
- adjustable light angle
- completely wireless
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
- Model: 80-108
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DrawGreen Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Light
$23 $40
free shipping
DrawGreen Solar Lights via Amazon offers the DrawGreen Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Light in White for $39.93. Coupon code "UL4W779J" drops the price to $22.76. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9-watts (110W Equivalent)
- dusk to dawn lighting
- 360° angle Infrared motion sensor
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Lead-Go 6,000-Lumen 3-LED Garage Light
$23 $39
free shipping
Fuliconn via Amazon offers the Lead-Go 6,000-Lumen 3-LED Garage Light in 60W Standard for $38.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "XNF3M7EW" to drop that to $23. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- each LED pane is adjustable 90°
- up to 50,000-hour lifetime
- 300-watt equivalent
- E26 base
- Model: 43397-41283
Bestekmall · 3 wks ago
ISelector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light
$5
free shipping
Bestekmall offers the Iselector Indoor Bug Zapper Night Light for $12.48. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $4.99. With free shipping, that's $6 under our mention from a year ago, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 ultraviolet LEDs
- uses no chemicals, poisons, or breathable toxins
Amazon · 1 day ago
28-LED Motion Sensor Solar Street Light
$60 $100
free shipping
Bestqool via Amazon offers the Bestqool SSL10 28-LED Motion Sensor Solar Street Light for $99.99. Coupon code "WAP8JQJO" drops the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from 2 weeks ago, $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
Mopzlink 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$21 $39
free shipping
Kpbot via Amazon offers the Mopzlink 60-watt Standard LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "AE6GV9XR" to drop that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's tied with our previous mention, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 adjustable aluminum LED light panels
- 6,000-lumen output
- 50,000-hour bulb lifespan
- E26/E27 base
Amazon · 3 days ago
Tanbaby 60W LED Garage Ceiling Light
$23 $39
free shipping
Tanbaby via Amazon offers its Tanbaby 60-watt LED Garage Ceiling Light for $38.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply coupon code "TANBABY52" to cut the price to $23.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 10.6" x 10.6"
- Model: E27-TGD01-PT
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears w/ Bottle Opener 3-Pack
free $30
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears with Bottle Opener 3-Pack for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- built-in bottle opener on each
- built-in stainless steel teeth for jar / bottle opening
- nylon comfort handles
- high carbon stainless steel blades
That Daily Deal · 6 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 22 hrs ago
WindRiver 42" Automatic Compact Umbrella
$9 $22
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WindRiver 42" Automatic Compact Umbrella in several colors (Blue/Green Checkerboard pictured) for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Deal ends June 21. Buy Now
Features
- push-button operation
- automatically opens and closes
- double canopy construction
- rubberized handle
- carry pouch
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Baulens 3-Piece Precision Tweezer Set
$2 $12
free shipping
Jambon via Amazon offers the Baulens 3-Piece Precision Tweezer Set for $11.97. Clip the 35% off on-page coupon and apply code "ERYS3W4Q" to drop the price to $1.79. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel
- flat, pointed, & slant design
- non-slip grip
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Sign In or Register