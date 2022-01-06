New
Taco Bell · 1 min ago
1 Taco Per Day for 30 Days for $10
Download the app and create an account (if you haven't already) to gain access to the pass. Once you buy the pass, you'll unlock the Taco Lover's Pass menu category on the app, which lets you have one taco per day for 30 days. Shop Now at Taco Bell
Tips
- Price may vary by location.
Features
- 1 taco per day for 30 days
- Choose from 7 tacos
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
