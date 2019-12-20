Open Offer in New Tab
Taclight Military Grade Ultra Bright Cree Zoom Flashlight 2-Pack
$10 $50
$5 shipping

That's $40 off and the best price we could find.

Update: Shipping is now $4.99. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • 1,200-lumen output
  • five modes
2 comments
jamesjm1
Where's the free shipping?
33 min ago
workinhardly
Not a deal. I bought 3 of these for less than $10 a couple of months ago on ebay. They work well, but I wouldn't use "military grade" to describe them.
1 hr 29 min ago