Tacklife 196-Foot Classic Laser Measure for $24

$24 $40
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "TKHD60TK" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- Two bubble levels (not just one)
- Accuracy to ±1/16"
- Automatic calculation of area and volume
- 30 groups of data memory
- Manual data delete
- Automatic power-down after 2 minutes 30 seconds
Details
tacklifetools.com · 1 day ago
Tacklife Mini Circular Saw w/ Laser Guide
$50 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CNETTK04" for a 50% savings, which drops it $6 under our May mention. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Tips
- In Orange.
Features
- 6 blades
- dust port
- laser guide
- metal blade guard
- 5.8-amp 3,500 rpm motor
- flexible 90° and 45° bevel
- Model: TCS115A
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
VZCY Plastic Welder Gun Repair Kit
$19 $27
free shipping
Apply code "6C7ZOKGR" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black or Red.
- Sold by Hotauto via Amazon.
Features
- suitable for automotive plastic repair
- LED light helps illuminate work space
- overheating protection
- includes welding gun, utility knife, plier,50 flat staples, 50 outside corner staples, 50 inside corner staples, 50 wave staples, and carry case
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Vastar 60-Watt Soldering Iron Kit
$10 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "6L23HIWB" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jaykuton via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable temperature
- heat-resistant materials
- includes soldering iron, iron bracket, 5 soldering tips, 2 electronic wires, wire cutters, screwdriver, desoldering pump, tweezers, tin tube, soldering wick, and storage bag
Amazon · 3 days ago
Crescent Tools 3/8" Flex Head Teardrop Ratchet
$17 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 under our February mention and a current price low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3/8" drive
- 72-tooth
- quick release
- Model: CRW10
Staples · 2 days ago
Harper 400-lb.-Capacity Convertible Hand Truck & Dolly
$58 $78
free shipping
Walmart charges $65. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- 400-lb. Capacity
- Model: PJDY2223A
tacklifetools.com · 57 mins ago
Tacklife 65-Foot Retractable Garden Hose Reel
$65 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TKGHR4A1" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- wall-mountable
- 7 pattern nozzle
- Model: TKGHR4A1
tacklifetools.com · 2 days ago
Tacklife 40V Cordless Lawn Mower
$150 $300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CNETTK03" for a savings of $150. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- 10.5-gal. grass box
- 6 mowing heights
- 4.0ah battery
- Model:
Walmart · 1 day ago
Tacklife Companion 28" Propane Fire Pit Table
$170 $230
free shipping
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold and shipped by Tacklife Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 50,000-BTU output
- removeable multifunctional lid
- steel bottom panel
- wicker look with anti-rust finish
- stainless steel burner and control panel
- measures 28" x 28" x 25" overall
- Model: GFP01
