Tacklife 196-Foot Classic Laser Measure for $24
tacklifetools.com · 52 mins ago
Tacklife 196-Foot Classic Laser Measure
$24 $40
$5 shipping

Apply coupon code "TKHD60TK" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com

Features
  • Two bubble levels (not just one)
  • Accuracy to ±1/16"
  • Automatic calculation of area and volume
  • 30 groups of data memory
  • Manual data delete
  • Automatic power-down after 2 minutes 30 seconds
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "TKHD60TK"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware tacklifetools.com Tacklife
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register