Tablo Dual Lite WiFi OTA DVR
$100 $150
free shipping

That's $50 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • Amazon charges the same price.
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
Features
  • 2 OTA tuners
  • streams to up to 6 devices
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • control via Tablo live TV app
  • Model: TDNS2B-01-CN
