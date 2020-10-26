New
Ends Today
Macy's · 34 mins ago
$38 $120
free shipping
It's $2 under our September mention and the best price we've seen. It's also a hefty savings of $82 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- dishwasher and microwave safe
- six 10.25" dinner plates
- six 8" salad plates
- six 6" canape plates
- six 3" dip bowls
- six 5" cereal bowls
- twelve 4" small bowls
