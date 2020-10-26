New
Macy's · 34 mins ago
Tabletops Unlimited Whiteware 42-Piece Dinnerware Set
$38 $120
free shipping

It's $2 under our September mention and the best price we've seen. It's also a hefty savings of $82 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • dishwasher and microwave safe
  • six 10.25" dinner plates
  • six 8" salad plates
  • six 6" canape plates
  • six 3" dip bowls
  • six 5" cereal bowls
  • twelve 4" small bowls
