New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$15 $20
pickup
Apply coupon code "FRESH4" for a savings of $35 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Opt for in store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- 4 each of 10.5" dinner plates, 8" salad plates, 5.5" cereal bowls, and 10-oz mugs
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Belk · 3 wks ago
Fiesta Dinnerware at Belk
Buy 1, get 2nd for $1 + extra 10% off w/ pickup
Bowls start at $15, plates and cups at $19, and dinnerware sets are $49, before discounts. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee and score the extra 10% off.
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
JCPenney Labor Day Sale
up to 50% off + up to extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $49
Take up to half off over 10,000 home products, including decor, window treatments, bedding, bath, kitchen & dining, furniture, and mattresses, now with an extra 25% off via coupon code "HOORAY3", or extra 30% off orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Eligible items for "HOORAY3" are marked.
Sign In or Register