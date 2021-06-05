Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Soft Square 42-Piece Dinnerware Set for $38
New
Macy's · 54 mins ago
Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Soft Square 42-Piece Dinnerware Set
$38 $120
free shipping

Save $82 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • (6) 10.25" dinner plates
  • (6) 8" salad plates
  • (6) 6" canape plates
  • (6) 3" dip bowls
  • (6) 5" cereal bowls
  • (12) 4" small bowls
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/7/2021
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
