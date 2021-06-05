Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Soft Square 42-Piece Dinnerware Set for $38

Save $82 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- (6) 10.25" dinner plates
- (6) 8" salad plates
- (6) 6" canape plates
- (6) 3" dip bowls
- (6) 5" cereal bowls
- (12) 4" small bowls
-
Expires 6/7/2021
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Apply code "USSQ4NG2" to save at least $11. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Turquoise pictured).
- Sold by Teocera Factory via Amazon.
- microwave and dishwasher safe
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Oneida
- Shipping adds $9.99 or orders over $99 ship for free.
- includes 10.5" dinner plate, 8.5" salad plate, 6.25" bread plate, 10-oz. mug, and 6" saucer
Save on a range on dinnerware in Butterfly Meadow patterns including complete service sets, travel mugs, canisters, glasses, table clothes, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lenox Butterfly Meadow Blue 4-Piece Place Setting for $42.99 (a low by $17).
Target charges $3 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- microwave- and oven-safe
- break- and chip-resistant
From home furnishings and electronics to athletic items and everything in between, this year's Memorial Day sales have a little something for everyone. Below we've rounded up some of the hottest sales for the weekend. Shop Now
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on 16 sets with a range of sizes and colors. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Lacoste Home Advantage Easy Care Sheet Set from $19.99 (from $64 at Wayfair).
Sign In or Register