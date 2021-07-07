Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Fiore 42-Piece Dinnerware Set for $40
Macy's
Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Fiore 42-Piece Dinnerware Set
$40 $120
free shipping

It's $80 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in White.
Features
  • service for 6
  • dishwasher safe
  • includes 6 of each: 10.5" dinner plate, 8" salad plate, 6" appetizer plate, 6" cereal bowl, 4.5" fruit bowl, 4" small bowl, & 3" dip bowl
