Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get this deal. That's $75 off list and the best price we could find. It's also an excellent price for a 42-piece dinnerware set in general, especially a ceramic one. Buy Now at Macy's
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
- 6 dinner plates
- 6 salad plates
- 6 canape/appetizer plates
- 6 cereal bowls
- 6 dip bowls
- 12 small/fruit bowls
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get it for $3 less than Kmart charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Holds 16 oz.
- Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and pre-heated oven safe
Shop over 100 styles from Lenox, Mikasa, Villeroy & Boch, Pfaltzgraff, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Lenox Butterfly Meadow Flutter 12-Piece Dinnerware Set for $121 ($183 off).
That's $22 below list and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- chip resistant
- dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and pre-heated oven safe
- Model: 1107732
Target charges $3 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- microwave- and oven-safe
- break- and chip-resistant
Save on almost 1,000 jerseys, caps, T-shirts, and more from brands including Nike and adidas. Better yet, coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off around half the available items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the '47 Brand Atlanta Braves MVP Cap for $19.59 after code "FRIEND" (low by $9).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- measures 3.25" x 6.75" x 8.6"
- universal fit
Sign In or Register