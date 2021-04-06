That's $82 off list and the best price we've seen. It's also an excellent price for a 42-piece dinnerware set in general, especially a ceramic one.
Update: Details corrected. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Soft Square (pictured), Amelia, or Fiore patterns.
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
- 6 dinner plates
- 6 salad plates
- 6 canape/appetizer plates
- 6 cereal bowls
- 6 dip bowls
- 12 small/fruit bowls
-
Expires 4/12/2021
Published 3 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- chip resistant
- dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and pre-heated oven safe
- Model: 1107732
That's $22 below list and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- chip resistant
- dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and pre-heated oven safe
- Model: 1107732
Bring the tropics into your kitchen and get the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes four each: dinner plate, salad plate, mug, bowl
- dishwasher, microwave-safe
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Rock Creek (pictured) or Artist's Park.
- Orders of $45 or more ship for free. Otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 4 dinner plates
- 4 salad plates
- 4 cereal bowls
- 4 berry bowls
- microwave and dishwasher safe
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
Save on a huge 33,000 items, including towels starting from a buck, kitchenware from $2, women's t-shirts from $6, men's shirts from $15, men's sneakers from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
That's a $10 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Black, White, or Blue
- Orders over $25 ship free; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Sign In or Register