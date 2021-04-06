New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark 42pc Ceramic Dinnerware Set
$38 $120
free shipping

That's $82 off list and the best price we've seen. It's also an excellent price for a 42-piece dinnerware set in general, especially a ceramic one.

Update: Details corrected. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Soft Square (pictured), Amelia, or Fiore patterns.
Features
  • dishwasher- and microwave-safe
  • 6 dinner plates
  • 6 salad plates
  • 6 canape/appetizer plates
  • 6 cereal bowls
  • 6 dip bowls
  • 12 small/fruit bowls
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2021
    Published 3 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dinnerware Macy's Tabletops Unlimited
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register