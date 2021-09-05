Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark 42-Piece Dinnerware Set for $40
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark 42-Piece Dinnerware Set
$40 $120
free shipping

It's $80 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • It's available in Whiteware, Soft Square (pictured), Amelia, or Fiore.
  • six 10.5" dinner plates
  • six 8" salad plates
  • six 6" appetizer plates
  • six 3” dip bowls
  • six 5" cereal bowls
  • 12 4" bowls
  • Expires 9/7/2021
