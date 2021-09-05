Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark 42-Piece Dinnerware Set for $40

It's $80 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Whiteware, Soft Square (pictured), Amelia, or Fiore.
- six 10.5" dinner plates
- six 8" salad plates
- six 6" appetizer plates
- six 3” dip bowls
- six 5" cereal bowls
- 12 4" bowls
-
Expires 9/7/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Use coupon code "LABORDAY" to take 20% off throughout the site. It will stack onto clearance prices, as well as a variety of category sales (like fresh fall decor). Plus, the free shipping promotion saves at least $7. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Green Tag Clearance items are exluded from free shipping.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "A coupon that applies to clearance? Yes, please!"
Use coupon code "OUTDOORTABLE20" to save on a selection of outdoor dinnerware, serveware, drinkware, and more to outfit your next open-air party. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more receive free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4.
- Pictured is the Artland Corona XL 30-Gallon Party Station for $104 via "OUTDOORTABLE20" (low by $25).
That's a savings of 50% off list and $5 less than Home Depot charges for the 4-piece set. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- includes 8 earthenware bowls, each with a hand-decorated design
- measures 5.8" in diameter and 3.1" deep, with a 16-oz. capacity
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
- Model: MAT06
Apply coupon code "LABOR" to save on apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
At $4.64 per pair, it's $28 under list and the best price we could find. For further comparison, Nautica charges $15 more ($7.25 per pair) for a four pack of these boxer briefs. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- 5" inseam
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 40% off, but not all Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Fit Straight Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Show off your personal style and save on hats and caps. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Sign In or Register