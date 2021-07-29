Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark 42-Piece Dinnerware Set for $40

That's a savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Amelia (pictured), Soft Square, or Fiore
Expires 8/6/2021
Save $8 by applying coupon code "MQV2AY5W", making this $2 below our mention from June. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White at this price.
- The Turquoise option drops to $16.24, and the Navy to $16.83, with the same code.
- The 6.5" White option drops to $18.78, and the Turquoise and Navy to $19.49, with the same code.
- Sold by Teocera Factory via Amazon.
- 5.5" diameter
- pedestal design
That's a savings of 50% off list and $5 less than Home Depot charges for the 4-piece set. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- includes 8 earthenware bowls, each with a hand-decorated design
- measures 5.8" in diameter and 3.1" deep, with a 16-oz. capacity
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
- Model: MAT06
Save 60% on dinnerware sets, single pieces, mugs, and more from this collection. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free for orders over $25; Or, opt for in-store pick-up to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is The Cellar 12-Piece Square Set for $59.99 ($90 off).
Shop discounts on disposable dinnerware, party supplies, serving dishes, grilling tools, grills, coolers, fuel, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee (or stack as part of an order over $25.)
- It's available in White (search "12193924" to find it in black.)
Macy's discounts over twenty-five thousand items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, bed and bath, furniture, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
Save on over 20 small appliances, including air fryers, toaster ovens, mixers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free for orders over $25; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $63.99 (low by $6).
