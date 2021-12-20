We've only see one other 12-piece dinnerware set priced this low in the last year, and it was melamine, not porcelain. Buy Now at Macy's
- four 10.5" dinner plates, four 8" salad plates, and four 5.5" bowls
- dishwasher and microwave safe
- porcelain
-
Expires 12/22/2021
Published 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the lowest price we could find by $10 for a similar set. Buy Now at Amazon
- oven, microwave, and freezer safe
- heat safe to 1,380° F
- porcelain
- lead free
- Model: HF-HNR09-2
It's $2 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup or spend $35 or more to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- chip-resistant finish
- microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe
It's $8 under our August mention and a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 8 each of 9.5" dinner plates, 7.3" salad plates, 6.8" cereal bowls, 5.6" fruit bowls, and 5" dipping bowls
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
- Model: 124009.40R
Shop over 1,500 items from brands like Corelle, Fiesta, Lenox, and many more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Winston Porter Marjoram 12-Pc. Dinnerware Set for $30.99 ($18 off).
This is at least $37 less than any full-zip hoodie we found at Michael Kors direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (White pictured). Some colors have limited sizes available.
Apply coupon code "GIFT" to take an extra 15% to 20% off apparel, home items, bed and bath, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $20.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Micro Leopard Khaki Combo pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more and bag free shipping.
- viscose
- machine-washable
- about 33" long
There are 28 to choose from. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
Sign In or Register