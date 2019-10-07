New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Tabletops Gallery Tabletop Unlimited Quinto Square Porcelain Dinnerware Set
$16 $50
$3.95 ship to store pickup

That's $7 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Use code "GOSTYLE" to get this discount.
  • Ship to store for $3.95 or pay $8.95 to ship to home.
  • available in White
  • 4 10.5" dinner plates, 4 8" salad plates, 4 5.5" bowls, and 4 11-oz mugs
  • Expires 10/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
