Lowe's · 30 mins ago
$8 to $9
pickup
Save up to $2 on tabletop fountains. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Details
Comments
Expires 2/24/2022
Published 30 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Aoisavin 72W LED Flush Mount Bladeless Ceiling Fan
$113 $189
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40DT1IEQ" for a savings of $76. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White (pictured) and Gray at this price.
- Black and White & Black drop to $131.40 after the same code.
- Sold by 中山市横栏镇盛威灯饰厂 via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable tricolor light
- adjustable wind speed
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cheeroll 12" LED Flush Mount
$20 $44
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "HH7E2KAL" to save $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In White at this price.
- Sold by LightUp-US via Amazon.
Features
- 6,500K white
- 2,400-lumens
Amazon · 6 days ago
Yeelight 7.8" Under Cabinet LED Light
$11 w/ Prime $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Prime members can clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "3D4P62J6" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Silver or Black.
- The 15.7" option is $16.11, and the 23.6" option is $21.31 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Yeelink via Amazon.
Features
- dimmable
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
Amazon · 3 days ago
KableRika 31.5" 24W LED Desk Lamp
$42 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MCMCQIKR" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by KableRika via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable brightness and auto dimming
- 6 color temperatures
- silicone gooseneck
- clamp mount
- touch control
- 1,200 lumens
Lowe's · 2 hrs ago
Bulldog 1,300-Piece Complete Fastener Kit
$20 $30
pickup
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Features
- 3 stackable and interlocking cases
- adjustable compartments
- includes metal & wood screws, SAE & metric bolts, nuts, washers
- Model: 2008291
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Lowe's Deals of the Day
New discounts daily
free shipping w/ $45
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Outdoor Deals at Lowe's
Discounted grills, garden tools, patio, more
free shipping w/ $45
Tips
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Lowe's · 2 days ago
DeWalt Power Tool Savings at Lowe's
Up to 74% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
