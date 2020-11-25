New
Nordstrom Rack · 38 mins ago
TUMI Pre-Black Friday Event at Nordstrom Rack
up to 50% off
free shipping

Money clips and wallets start at $45, backpacks and totes start at $180, and travel satchels at $210. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured is the Tumi Quincy Expansion Slim Crossbody Bag for $96.97 ($98 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Nordstrom Rack TUMI
Black Friday Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register