BB&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link 12-amp Mini WiFi Smart Plug 2-Pack for $34.99. Clip the 28% off on-page coupon to drop that toin-cart. With, that's $2 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. The outlets can be controlled via a mobile app or voice controlled via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices. Deal ends today.