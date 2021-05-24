TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router for $99
TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router
$99 $129
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart

  • up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
  • 4 high-performance antennas
