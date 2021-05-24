TP-Link WiFi 6 AX3000 Smart WiFi Router for $99

That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8 GHz quad-core processor
- transfer speeds up to 5,952 Mbps
- 8 external antennas
- Model: Archer AX6000
That's $13 under our August mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also a current price low by $13.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- The pickup option is available only for members. Shipping adds at least $5 for non-members.
- covers up to 5,500 square feet
- AC1200 speeds
- connectivity for up to 100 devices
- Deco app available on Android or iOS
- Model: 5527349
Although price matched at a couple of stores, that's $21 less than you'd pay at Walmart, $41 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 external antennas and 1 internal antenna
- Secure remote access: open & PPTP VPN Server for secure remote access to your home network via the Internet
- Extreme Dual band Wi-Fi speeds: 1733 Mbps on 5 GHz, 800 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, high speed Wireless Internet Router
- Works with Amazon Alexa, turn on/off guest WiFi with simple voice commands
- Model: Archer A10
That's $18 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty. Who provides it however is unclear.
- 3 fixed external antennas
- USB 2.0 Type-A port
- 1,750 Mb/s
- Model: ARCHER A7
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
Clip the $10 on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 20 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- Model: RAX20-100NAS
Thanks to the included $30 in Kohl's cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Snow Snow pictured).
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable from May 17-23.
- Stack your purchase to over $200 to get $40 Kohl's Cash.
- up to 2,200-sq. ft. of coverage per router
- multiple simultaneous 4K video streams
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 3pc Soho Dining Table Set for $79.99 ($35 off).
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS.
- Model: HS200
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
- Model: HS200P3
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Costco
- Up to 6,500 sq. ft. coverage
- Built-In smart hub
- USB, Ethernet
- Model: DECOM9PLUS
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- eight RJ45 ports
- plug-and-play
