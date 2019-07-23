- Create an Account or Login
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Smart WiFi Light Switch 3-Way Kit for $54.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $20.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now
Tanga offers the Vivitar Smart Security Wireless Video Door Bell for $66.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $61.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69.50. Coupon code "ALT10" cuts that to $58.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $70.) Buy Now
Meross Direct via Amazon offers its Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote with Adapter for $69.99. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $47.96 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention, and is the lowest price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $44.95. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Pelican Heads-Up Headlamp for $15.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Switch for $29.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $16.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) Buy Now
Kasa Smart offers the TP-Link Kasa Spot 1080p Wireless Indoor Security Camera for $36.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
