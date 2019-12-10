Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 28 mins ago
TP-Link Kasa WiFi 2-Outlet Smart Plug 2-Pack
$35 $60
free shipping

That's the best per-unit price we've seen and a low now by $4, although most sellers charge $30 for just one plug. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • compatible with iOS or Android devices, Google Assistant, and Alexa
  • two individually controllable outlets per plug
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Home B&H Photo Video TP-Link
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register