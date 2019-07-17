Kasa Smart offers the TP-Link Kasa Spot 1080p Wireless Indoor Security Camera for $36.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 130° field of view
- 2-way audio
- night vision up to 20 feet
- Model: KC100
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Ezviz 4-Channel Bullet Camera Security System for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $170. Buy Now
- 2TB hard drive
- 4 x 4MP cameras
- night vision to 65 feet
BJWiYA via Amazon offers its WiYA WiFi Outdoor Security Surveillance Camera for $99.99. Coupon code "L7TJC2D9" cuts the price to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4,020mAh battery
- IP66 waterproof rating
- 1080p resolution
- 138° field of view
Meco_Direct via Amazon offers its Meco 1080p Wireless Security Camera for $29.99. Coupon code "DPXW7TUB" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our May mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- motion detection and night vision
- two-way audio
- accessed via most mobile devices
- Model: 3216558904
ALON Security via Amazon offers the Facamword 1080p Wireless Mini Security Camera for $45.99. Coupon code "BHEHM88P" drops the price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- livestream via app
- motion detection
- micro SD slot
- infrared night vision
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Amazon offers the TP-Link N300 802.11n Wireless Range Extender for $16.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page to drop that to $15.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. (For further comparison, it was pennies less in March.)
Update: The on-page coupon is now for $3 off, dropping the final price to $13.99. Buy Now
- transfer speeds up to 300MB/s
