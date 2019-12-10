Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Light Switch
2 for $35 $60
free shipping

That's a low by $5 and the best per-unit price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
  • Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
  • Model: HS200
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Switches B&H Photo Video TP-Link
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register