B&H Photo Video · 37 mins ago
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi 2-Outlet Outdoor Plug
$28 $36
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
  • IP64 weather resistant
  • Up to 300-foot WiFi range
  • Schedules and timers
  • Model: KP400
