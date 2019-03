B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi In-Wall Power Outlet and Light Switch Kit for $74.95. Clip the 33% off coupon on the product page to drop it to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Each unit is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the Kasa Smart App for iOS and Android devices.Note: It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now. (It's expected to ship in 7 to 14 business days.)