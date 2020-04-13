Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 32 mins ago
TP-Link Kasa Cam Security Camera w/ Smart WiFi Plug Mini
$50 $103
free shipping

Most stores charge $70 or more for the camera alone. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Add the camera to your cart and the TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug Mini will appear in-cart automatically.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution at up to 30 fps
  • 130° field of view
  • 2-way talk
  • night vision out to 25-ft.
  • smart plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: KC120
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Security Cameras Best Buy TP-Link
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register