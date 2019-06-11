New
TP-Link KP200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Power Outlets
2 for $45 $75
free shipping
Lowe's offers two TP-Link KP200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Power Outlets for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $29.) Buy Now
Features
  • connects with up to four devices
  • works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Kasa Smart app
  • Model: KP200
