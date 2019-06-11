New
Lowe's · 13 mins ago
2 for $45 $75
free shipping
Lowe's offers two TP-Link KP200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Power Outlets for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $29.) Buy Now
Features
- connects with up to four devices
- works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Kasa Smart app
- Model: KP200
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Input
$20 $35
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy charges the same with in-store pickup). That's $15 off and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Alexa to any speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amazon Smart Plug
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
For Echo owners on their first smart home purchase only, Amazon offers the Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99. Coupon code "SMART10" cuts it to $10. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $14, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Amazon Echo Wall Clock
$25 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Wall Clock for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- you'll need at least one other Echo device in order to use it
Features
- 60 LEDs
- alarms and reminders
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Rhino 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
$99 $149
free shipping
Lowe's offers the Blue Rhino 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill in Black and Silver/Porcelain And Stainless Steel for $99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 27000-BTU stainless steel burners
- push and turn ignition
- 467 square inches of cooking area
- 2 side shelves
- Model: GBC1932L
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set
$10 $20
pickup at Lowe's
Lowe's offers the Kobalt 29-Piece Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set for $9.98. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 6 hrs ago
TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh 802.11ac WiFi System
2 for $100 $170
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh 802.11ac WiFi System 2-Pack for $169.99. Clip the on-page $70 off coupon to drop that to $99.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $36. Buy Now
Features
- creates a mesh network that can cover homes up to 3,800 sq. ft.
- connect 100+ devices at the same time
- app-guided setup process
Amazon · 2 wks ago
TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Easy Switch
$17 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Switch for $19.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $16.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Features
- eight RJ45 ports
- plug-and-play
