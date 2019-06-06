New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers two TP-Link KP200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Power Outlets for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- connects with up to four devices
- works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Kasa Smart app
TP-Link Kasa WiFi Smart Plug
3 for $30 $51
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Kasa WiFi Smart Plug 3-Pack for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest-per unit price we've seen. (It's the lowest price for this quantity now by $12.) Buy Now
- controlled via smartphone
- scheduled on/off and away modes
- works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Kasa Smart app
Refurbished Amazon Devices 4-Day Sale:
Up to 33% off
free shipping
Amazon takes up to 33% off select refurbished Amazon devices as part of its 4-Day Sale. (Scroll midway down the page to see these deals.) Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
- No warranty info is provided
Amazon · 1 day ago
Refurb Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$54 w/ Prime $90
free shipping
Amazon offers the refurbished Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Bronze or Nickel for $59.99. For Prime members, that drops to $53.99 at checkout. With free shipping, that's $46 under our March mention of a new unit and $45 less than the best deal for a new unit today. Buy Now
- A 1-year warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
Aigurd F22 Fingerprint Touchscreen Keyless Door Lock
$119 $199
free shipping
Aigurd via Amazon offers its Aigurd F22 Fingerprint Touchscreen Keyless Door Lock for $198.98. Coupon code "48873TYI" drops that to $119.39. With free shipping, that's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 entry modes with fingerprint entry, passcode keyless, or mechanical key lock
- capacity of 200 fingerprints
- OLED touchscreen display
- suitable for door thickness of 1.2" to 2.4"
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Apple Mac mini Core i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$529 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 16" Laptop with MS Office Home & Student
preorders for $599 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers preorders of the 3.9-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for $599 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Expected to be released May 21
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) TN display
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dracast BoltRay LED600 Bi-Color Light
$109 $349
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Dracast BoltRay LED600 Bi-Color Light for $109 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $240. Buy Now
- 3200K to 5600K variable color temperature
- PWM dimming technology
- 4-way barndoors
TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Easy Switch
$17 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Switch for $19.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $16.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
- eight RJ45 ports
- plug-and-play
