As one of its daily deals, B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 2-Pack forwith. That's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen for this quantity. (It's the best price today by $17.) These plugs allow for remote control and scheduling via the Kasa mobile app. They're also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Deal ends today.