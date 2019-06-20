New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
TP-Link Dual 802.11ac WiFi Range Extender
$20 $70
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link AC1200 Dual-Band 802.11ac Wireless Range Extender for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $15.) Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
  • boosts your wireless coverage up to 10,000 sq. ft.
  • two external antennas
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • Expires 6/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
