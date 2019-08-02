New
TP-Link AV2000 Gigabit Passthrough Powerline Adapter Starter Kit
$30 $90
Newegg offers the TP-Link AV2000 Gigabit Passthrough Powerline Adapter Starter Kit for $89.99. Coupon code "EMCTCWT35" cuts that price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under Amazon's Prime Day price and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $60.) Buy Now

Features
  • allows you to create a network using your home's existing electrical wiring
  • includes two adapters with two Gigabit Ethernet ports each
Details
Comments
