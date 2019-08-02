- Create an Account or Login
Newegg offers the TP-Link AV2000 Gigabit Passthrough Powerline Adapter Starter Kit for $89.99. Coupon code "EMCTCWT35" cuts that price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under Amazon's Prime Day price and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $60.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Archer C1200 Dual-Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Ethernet Router for $59.99. Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page to cut it to $29.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Switch for $29.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $16.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) Buy Now
NeweggFlash offers the TP-Link OnHub AC1900 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $28.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Refurb Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Mesh WiFi Extender for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $40. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Orbi Whole Home WiFi System with Built-in Modem & Router for $399.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop that to $229.99 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $54 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find for both today by $100. Buy Now
Sinmax via Amazon offers its Comfast WiFi Range Extender for $39.97. Coupon code "40ER1KXQ" drops the price to $23.98. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Onn 5-Port 4K HDMI Switch for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $52 off list and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dyson via Newegg offers the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $279 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Newegg offers Steam downloads of Prey for Windows for $5.99. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that to $5.33. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck.) Buy Now
Newegg offers downloads of Fallout 4 for Windows for $7.49. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that price to $6.67. That's the lowest price we've seen for this game and low today by about a buck. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Smart WiFi Light Switch 3-Way Kit for $54.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $20.) Buy Now
Kasa Smart offers the TP-Link Kasa Spot 1080p Wireless Indoor Security Camera for $36.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $35. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the TP-Link 11-watt (60-watt Equivalent) Smart WiFi LED Bulb with Tunable White Light for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
