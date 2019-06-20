New
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Touch P5 AC1900 WiFi Dual-Band Touchscreen Gigabit Router for $49.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
- 4.3" touchscreen display
- USB 3.0
- three detachable antennas
JacktheDude
Beware: router will not save administrative changes made via the touchscreen display and you'll have to use another device e.g. computer or phone to make administrative changes.
