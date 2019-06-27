Walmart · 1 day ago
TP-Link AC1200 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless MU-MIMO Gigabit Router
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the TP-Link AC1200 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless MU-MIMO Gigabit Router for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
  • Best Buy matches this price.
Features
  • dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz frequency
  • 4 antennas
  • Model: Archer C6
  • Published 6/27/2019
    Verified 50 min ago
