NeweggFlash offers the TP-Link OnHub AC1900 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router for $99.99. Coupon code "NEFPBK23" cuts that to. With, that's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) It features simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, Bluetooth 4.0, and remote management via Google On app.