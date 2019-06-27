Walmart · 22 hrs ago
TMS Metropolitan 6-Piece Dining Set with Bench
$269 $319
free shipping
Walmart offers the Metropolitan 6-Piece Dining Set with Bench for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Features
  • includes 4 paddded chairs and a bench
  • table measures 59.5" x 35.5" x 29"
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart TMS Furniture
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register