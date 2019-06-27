Walmart · 22 hrs ago
TMS Large Kitchen Cart with Rubberwood Top
$139 $229
free shipping
Walmart offers the TMS Large Kitchen Cart with Rubberwood Top in several colors (Espresso pictured) for $139 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
Tips
  • Amazon matches this price in espresso.
Features
  • measures 43" x 18" x 36"
  • 2 utility drawers
  • 2-door storage cabinet
  • Model: 60046ESP
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 hr ago
    Verified 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart TMS Furniture
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register