Apple · 1 hr ago
TI-Nspire CAS for iPad
That's a huge $30 off list and the best deal we could find for this graphing calculator app. Shop Now at Apple

  • it allows you to overlay your work over shots imported from your gallery
  • which means
  • you can put a couple of axes over a selfie, show it to someone, and loudly sing
  • "LOOK AT THIS PHOTO GRAPH"
All Deals iPad Apps Apple
