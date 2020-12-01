sponsored
New
THXSILK · 1 hr ago
$16 $30
free shipping
THXSILK offers the THXSILK Extreme 25 Momme Silk Eye Sleep Mask in several colors (Charming Pink pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN20" cuts it to $16. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at THXSILK
Features
- pure silk filler and internal liner
- highest grade (6A) long fibre mulberry silk with a thickness of 25 momme
- non-toxic dyes
Details
Comments
